Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $761,000 Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Varex Imaging at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.72. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $748.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VREX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

