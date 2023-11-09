Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,319 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth $1,578,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 139.1% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 78,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 45,626 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 10.1% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 199.8% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 99,772 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $62,000. 27.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ PLMI opened at $10.79 on Thursday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Plum Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.