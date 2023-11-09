Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955,786 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of GigCapital5 worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIA. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in GigCapital5 by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 190,425 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GigCapital5 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GigCapital5 by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 354,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 104,900 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GigCapital5 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in GigCapital5 by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 98,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 64,617 shares during the last quarter. 27.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigCapital5 Stock Performance

NYSE GIA opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. GigCapital5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

GigCapital5 Profile

GigCapital5, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

