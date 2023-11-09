Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 131.5% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 133.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 65.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

Insider Activity at Workiva

In related news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $121,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,568,785.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $133,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $121,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,523 shares in the company, valued at $7,568,785.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,865 shares of company stock valued at $425,339. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:WK opened at $89.37 on Thursday. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.08 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.39.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

