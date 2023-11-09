Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,911 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 1,139.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 15,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $93,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,477 shares in the company, valued at $697,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YEXT opened at $6.37 on Thursday. Yext, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.97 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. Yext’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

