Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Downgraded by SVB Leerink

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.70.

ZNTL opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.90. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $31.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.93.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $106,899.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 387,691 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,974.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carrie Brownstein sold 10,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $207,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $106,899.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 387,691 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,974.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,110 shares of company stock worth $439,395. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

