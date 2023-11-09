Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 260.00% from the stock’s previous close.

ZNTL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.70.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $31.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.90.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $106,899.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 387,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,648.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,110 shares of company stock valued at $439,395 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 284.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 78,102 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $4,221,000.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

See Also

