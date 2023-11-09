Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at HC Wainwright

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 360.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZNTL. SVB Leerink downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.70.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ZNTL stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average is $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.90. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $31.46.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Carrie Brownstein sold 10,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $207,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $106,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 387,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carrie Brownstein sold 10,628 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $207,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,110 shares of company stock valued at $439,395. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after buying an additional 36,219 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 40,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 10,362 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.