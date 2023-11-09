Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) PT Lowered to $38.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 280.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.70.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.90.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $106,899.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 387,691 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,974.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,110 shares of company stock valued at $439,395. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.