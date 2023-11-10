103,708 Shares in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc purchased a new position in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 103,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.09% of OmniAb at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OABI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in OmniAb in the first quarter worth about $21,021,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in OmniAb in the first quarter worth about $13,908,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OmniAb in the first quarter worth about $11,776,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OmniAb in the second quarter worth about $15,959,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in OmniAb in the first quarter worth about $10,378,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,784,396.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:OABI opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82. OmniAb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $506.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of -0.43.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a report on Friday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

