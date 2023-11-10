113,040 Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 113,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,763,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Terex by 258.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Terex by 812.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at about $581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Terex by 2,821.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,778,000 after purchasing an additional 714,205 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Terex in the second quarter valued at about $2,955,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TEX opened at $47.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.68. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

In related news, Director David A. Sachs purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,625. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Sachs purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,625. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie A. Beck purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $50,149.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 66,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,033.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 9,730 shares of company stock worth $437,344. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. StockNews.com lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

