138 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,678.96 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,543.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,523.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $40.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,793.95.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

