1,594 Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $512,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 25.6% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 7.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.7% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,130,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,440,000 after acquiring an additional 29,880 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,805.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Down 2.3 %

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $114.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.51, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.73. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $163.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 203.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $139.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.91.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

