2,252 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.7 %

DFS stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DFS. HSBC began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.82.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

