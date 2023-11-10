2,794 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 17,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $113.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.17 and its 200 day moving average is $107.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $183.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 945.83, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

