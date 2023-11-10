4,390 Shares in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Cwm LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 169.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PZT opened at $21.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $23.13.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

