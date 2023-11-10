4,701 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 48,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 719,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,041,000 after buying an additional 16,101 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Realty Income Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE O opened at $50.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.06. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.58%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

