4,839 Shares in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,839 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Open Text by 0.4% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 70,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Open Text by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Open Text by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Open Text by 12.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Open Text by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Open Text from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Open Text Price Performance

Shares of OTEX opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.05. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average is $38.75.

Open Text Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 77.52%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

