6,059 Shares in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $33.11 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.87.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $88,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,505.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cytokinetics news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 6,020 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $192,760.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,205 shares in the company, valued at $582,924.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $88,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,505.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,020 shares of company stock worth $2,517,635. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

