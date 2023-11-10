7,555 Shares in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,555 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. FMR LLC increased its position in Flex by 49.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,727,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,064,000 after buying an additional 10,793,420 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Flex by 119.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after buying an additional 5,741,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,178,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Flex by 281.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,334,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,728,000 after buying an additional 3,198,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Flex by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,047,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,319,000 after buying an additional 3,081,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $25.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.79. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays started coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $3,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,767.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $3,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,767.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,376,457.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,017 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,037. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

