AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.69.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $138.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.71 and a 200-day moving average of $144.83. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $243.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.19%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

