abrdn plc Acquires 7,151 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,910,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,716 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,741,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 44.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,477 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.80. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $85.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 294.13%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.