abrdn plc Buys 1,061 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 89.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 20,800.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIW opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $31.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

