abrdn plc Buys 651 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

abrdn plc grew its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 437.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 853.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Insider Activity at SL Green Realty

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $5,676,876.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of SLG stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.24. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $44.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLG. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

Read Our Latest Report on SLG

About SL Green Realty

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.