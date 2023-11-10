abrdn plc Has $177,000 Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $690.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Piedmont Office Realty Trust

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.