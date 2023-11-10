abrdn plc Has $283,000 Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SVC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.15 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $11.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -615.38%.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of June 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

