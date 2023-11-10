abrdn plc Has $564,000 Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in News were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in News by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 12,637,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,267,000 after purchasing an additional 135,911 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in News by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in News by 874.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 108,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 97,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in News during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of News stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16. News Co. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,840.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 83,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,445.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $205,614.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,722 shares in the company, valued at $457,899.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $1,216,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 83,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,445.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,966 shares of company stock worth $5,285,380 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

About News

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.