abrdn plc Has $572,000 Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $14.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $18.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.15%.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of June 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 801 individual net leased commercial properties with 794 properties located in 44 U.S.

