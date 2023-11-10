abrdn plc Has $638,000 Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sapiens International by 22.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter worth about $1,653,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter worth about $328,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter worth about $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sapiens International Co. has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $130.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPNS. Barclays upped their target price on Sapiens International from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sapiens International from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

