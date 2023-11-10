abrdn plc Increases Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

abrdn plc increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,183,000 after purchasing an additional 179,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,719,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,394,000 after buying an additional 132,394 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,608,000 after buying an additional 122,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,615,000 after buying an additional 174,297 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NSA stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.13. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $44.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.77.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

