abrdn plc Invests $228,000 in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,881,000 after purchasing an additional 89,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hubbell by 42.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,028,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hubbell by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,529,000 after purchasing an additional 148,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 2.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,007,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,361,000 after buying an additional 50,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $284.97 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $219.77 and a one year high of $340.06. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.66.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

