abrdn plc Makes New $254,000 Investment in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMPS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter worth about $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 134.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Altus Power from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Altus Power from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Altus Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Power

In other Altus Power news, insider Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,942,261 shares in the company, valued at $24,126,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altus Power Stock Performance

NYSE:AMPS opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. Altus Power, Inc. has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $879.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Altus Power had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $46.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altus Power, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altus Power

(Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.