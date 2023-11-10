abrdn plc Purchases 1,883 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 22.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.56%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

