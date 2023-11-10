abrdn plc Purchases New Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 592.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.77.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $121.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.39 and a 12-month high of $156.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

