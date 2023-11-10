abrdn plc Raises Stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 55,271 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.28. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

