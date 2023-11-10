abrdn plc Raises Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,507 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,288,000 after acquiring an additional 92,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,167,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,291,000 after acquiring an additional 72,793 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,807,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,194 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 372.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,254,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,556 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 94.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.84.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

