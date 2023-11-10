abrdn plc Reduces Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 86,701 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in América Móvil by 437.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,448 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 83,299.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177,077 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,234,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,211,000 after acquiring an additional 40,676 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 10.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,739,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,940,000 after acquiring an additional 254,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 32.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,708,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,022,000 after acquiring an additional 663,904 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of AMX stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

América Móvil Dividend Announcement

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. Analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3605 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on América Móvil from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Bank of America raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMX

América Móvil Profile

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.