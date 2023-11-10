abrdn plc Sells 150 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

FELE opened at $86.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.69 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $58,687.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,668.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FELE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

