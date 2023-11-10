abrdn plc Sells 2,947 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

abrdn plc decreased its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in JOYY were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of JOYY by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after purchasing an additional 906,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in JOYY by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,292,000 after acquiring an additional 81,581 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JOYY by 169.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,318,000 after acquiring an additional 751,909 shares during the period. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd increased its position in JOYY by 4.4% during the first quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 1,011,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,535,000 after acquiring an additional 42,302 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JOYY during the first quarter worth $29,055,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Stock Performance

YY opened at $41.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $42.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.52.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.10. JOYY had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $547.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JOYY in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BOCOM International lowered shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

