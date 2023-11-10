abrdn plc Sells 323,752 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 72.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,752 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,750,000 after buying an additional 839,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,351,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,675,000 after buying an additional 108,053 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 10,934.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,336,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,244,000 after buying an additional 24,115,968 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 22.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after buying an additional 2,413,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 295.2% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,389,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SIRI. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,557,320. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Stock Up 0.2 %

SIRI opened at $4.69 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

