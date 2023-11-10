abrdn plc Sells 3,645 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $3,103,125,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.