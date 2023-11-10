Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.45

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 34648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLRN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Acelyrin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Acelyrin from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.25. Research analysts predict that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

