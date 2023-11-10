Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $30.52 and last traded at $31.40, with a volume of 193874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.59.

The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Adient had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADNT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Adient from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.63.

Institutional Trading of Adient

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Adient by 45.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 24,213 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Adient by 11.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adient by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,197,000 after buying an additional 167,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the first quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Adient Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.66.

About Adient

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

