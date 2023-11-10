Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Cut to C$76.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2025 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$78.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$76.39.

Ag Growth International stock opened at C$51.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.81. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$38.76 and a twelve month high of C$63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.75. The company has a market cap of C$973.75 million, a PE ratio of -71.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.35.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.95. The firm had revenue of C$390.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$424.00 million. Ag Growth International had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 5.875 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

