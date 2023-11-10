Alwyn Dawkins Sells 958 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $371,521.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,440,979.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $401.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.21. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $403.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IT. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Gartner by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 24.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

