American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,062 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 81,603 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 429,446 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $24,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,077 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,702 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $47.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average is $54.41. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the casino operator to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.12.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

