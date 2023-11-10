American International Group Inc. Has $4.57 Million Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,296 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Federated Hermes worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after purchasing an additional 466,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,407,000 after purchasing an additional 73,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 5.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,999,000 after buying an additional 166,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,898,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,327,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,279,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,500,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $270,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,068.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FHI stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $402.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

