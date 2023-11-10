American International Group Inc. Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRGP. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.27 and its 200-day moving average is $79.30. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $90.64.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

