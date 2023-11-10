American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,548 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 111.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 130,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 44.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 131,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NSA opened at $30.45 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $44.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.77.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.51%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

