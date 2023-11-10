American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,143 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Amedisys worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth $1,401,000. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 144.9% in the second quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 25,707 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth $46,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 601.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 43,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth $24,456,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ AMED opened at $92.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $106.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,326.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $556.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.55.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

